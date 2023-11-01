Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened at ₹47.3 and closed at ₹46.47 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹48 and a low of ₹46.22 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1007.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57, while the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 201,785 shares.
01 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹46.47 on last trading day
