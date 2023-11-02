Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of Coffee Day Enterprises was ₹47.92, while the close price was ₹47.45. The stock reached a high of ₹48.36 and a low of ₹47.46. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1005.35 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57, while the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 79,259 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.