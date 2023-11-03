Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brews Up Positive Trading

Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened at ₹48.19 and closed at ₹47.61 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹48.54 and a low of ₹47.54 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1005.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹57 and ₹26.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 193,787 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of ₹47.85 and a high price of ₹48.70 for the current day.
The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹48.49, with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 0.78. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.63% from its previous value and has gained 0.78 points.
Click here for Coffee Day Enterprises Profit Loss
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at ₹48.05, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 0.34.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.8%
|3 Months
|46.43%
|6 Months
|41.48%
|YTD
|0.1%
|1 Year
|-1.34%
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at ₹47.89 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 0.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% and the net change in the stock price is 0.18.
On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises had a BSE volume of 193,787 shares with a closing price of ₹47.61.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!