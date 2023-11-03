Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brews Up Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 47.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.49 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened at 48.19 and closed at 47.61 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 48.54 and a low of 47.54 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1005.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 57 and 26.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 193,787 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of 47.85 and a high price of 48.70 for the current day.

03 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹48.49, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹47.71

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 48.49, with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 0.78. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.63% from its previous value and has gained 0.78 points.

Click here for Coffee Day Enterprises Profit Loss

03 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹48.05, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹47.71

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at 48.05, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 0.34.

03 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.8%
3 Months46.43%
6 Months41.48%
YTD0.1%
1 Year-1.34%
03 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.89, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹47.71

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 47.89 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 0.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% and the net change in the stock price is 0.18.

03 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹47.61 on last trading day

On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises had a BSE volume of 193,787 shares with a closing price of 47.61.

