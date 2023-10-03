Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises had an opening price of ₹50.06 and a closing price of ₹49.76. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹51.44, while the lowest price was ₹49.76. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1,069.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57, while the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 400,639 shares.
03 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST
