Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Shares Plummet as Company Faces Financial Troubles

Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened at ₹49.65 and closed at ₹50.61 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹51 and a low of ₹49.65. The market cap of the company is ₹1053.09 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹57, while the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The trading volume on the BSE was 108,946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.