Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Shares Plummet as Company Faces Financial Troubles

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 50.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened at 49.65 and closed at 50.61 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 51 and a low of 49.65. The market cap of the company is 1053.09 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 57, while the 52-week low is 26.4. The trading volume on the BSE was 108,946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.85, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹50.61

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 49.85, with a percent change of -1.5 and a net change of -0.76. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.5% and the value has dropped by 0.76 points.

04 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹50.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the BSE, there were 108,946 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 50.61.

