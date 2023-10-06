Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises brews up a positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Coffee Day Enterprises was ₹51.79, and the close price was ₹50.38. The stock reached a high of ₹52.21 and a low of ₹49.96. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹1082.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹57, while the 52-week low was ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 257,986 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.