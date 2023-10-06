Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises brews up a positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 50.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day of trading, the open price for Coffee Day Enterprises was 51.79, and the close price was 50.38. The stock reached a high of 52.21 and a low of 49.96. The market capitalization of the company is currently 1082.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 57, while the 52-week low was 26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 257,986 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹51.25, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹50.38

The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is currently at 51.25, with a percent change of 1.73 and a net change of 0.87. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

06 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹50.38 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the BSE, there were 257,986 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 50.38.

