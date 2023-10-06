Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises brews up a positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the open price for Coffee Day Enterprises was ₹51.79, and the close price was ₹50.38. The stock reached a high of ₹52.21 and a low of ₹49.96. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹1082.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹57, while the 52-week low was ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 257,986 shares.
The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is currently at ₹51.25, with a percent change of 1.73 and a net change of 0.87. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
