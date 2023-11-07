Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brews Success with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 48.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.83 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at 49.59 and closed at 48.35. The stock had a high of 49.95 and a low of 48.64. The market capitalization of the company is 1031.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57 and the 52-week low is 26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 140,447 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹48.83, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹48.35

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 48.83, with a 0.99 percent change and a net change of 0.48.

07 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.16%
3 Months43.7%
6 Months45.1%
YTD2.52%
1 Year0.2%
07 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹48.83, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹48.35

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 48.83. The stock has seen a 0.99% increase, with a net change of 0.48.

07 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹48.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 140,447 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 48.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.