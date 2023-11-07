Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brews Success with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹49.59 and closed at ₹48.35. The stock had a high of ₹49.95 and a low of ₹48.64. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1031.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 140,447 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹48.83, with a 0.99 percent change and a net change of 0.48.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.16%
|3 Months
|43.7%
|6 Months
|45.1%
|YTD
|2.52%
|1 Year
|0.2%
The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹48.83. The stock has seen a 0.99% increase, with a net change of 0.48.
On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 140,447 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹48.35.
