Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises sees stock rise in trading session

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹48.17 and closed at ₹48.83. The stock reached a high of ₹49.79 and a low of ₹48.17 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1018.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 98,316 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sapphire Foods India
|1308.35
|7.95
|0.61
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8313.59
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|120.0
|2.0
|1.69
|137.85
|83.71
|5934.65
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|49.2
|0.82
|1.69
|57.0
|26.4
|1039.36
|Speciality Restaurants
|180.45
|0.8
|0.45
|282.6
|168.0
|847.35
|Vidli Restaurants
|70.45
|1.87
|2.73
|80.96
|33.0
|76.26
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at ₹49.39 with a 2.09% increase in value. The net change is 1.01.
Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹48.31 and a high of ₹50.10.
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of ₹49.56. There has been a percent change of 2.44, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.18, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹1.18.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.47%
|3 Months
|36.18%
|6 Months
|47.18%
|YTD
|1.36%
|1 Year
|-2.52%
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of ₹48.23. The stock has seen a decrease of 1.23% in its value, with a net change of -0.6.
On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 98,316. The closing price of the shares was ₹48.83.
