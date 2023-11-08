Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises sees stock rise in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 48.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.39 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at 48.17 and closed at 48.83. The stock reached a high of 49.79 and a low of 48.17 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1018.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57 and the 52-week low is 26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 98,316 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1308.357.950.611565.31102.18313.59
Restaurant Brands Asia120.02.01.69137.8583.715934.65
Coffee Day Enterprises49.20.821.6957.026.41039.36
Speciality Restaurants180.450.80.45282.6168.0847.35
Vidli Restaurants70.451.872.7380.9633.076.26
08 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.39, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹48.38

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 49.39 with a 2.09% increase in value. The net change is 1.01.

08 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low of 48.31 and a high of 50.10.

08 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.56, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹48.38

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 49.56. There has been a percent change of 2.44, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.18, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.18.

08 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.47%
3 Months36.18%
6 Months47.18%
YTD1.36%
1 Year-2.52%
08 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹48.23, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹48.83

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 48.23. The stock has seen a decrease of 1.23% in its value, with a net change of -0.6.

08 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹48.83 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 98,316. The closing price of the shares was 48.83.

