Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brews Up a Profitable Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price of Coffee Day Enterprises was ₹48.31, and it closed at ₹48.38. The stock's high for the day was ₹50.1, while the low was ₹48.31. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹1035.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57, and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 293,770 shares.
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of ₹49.01. It has seen a 1.3% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 0.63.
