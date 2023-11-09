Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brews Up a Profitable Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 48.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.01 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day of trading, the open price of Coffee Day Enterprises was 48.31, and it closed at 48.38. The stock's high for the day was 50.1, while the low was 48.31. The market capitalization of the company stands at 1035.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57, and the 52-week low is 26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 293,770 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.01, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹48.38

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 49.01. It has seen a 1.3% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 0.63.

09 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹48.38 on last trading day

On the last day of Coffee Day Enterprises BSE trading, the volume was 293,770 shares and the closing price was 48.38.

