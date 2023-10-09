Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Plunges in Trading

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹51.87 and closed at ₹51.31. The stock had a high of ₹51.9 and a low of ₹50.27. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1066.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57, while the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The stock had a trading volume of 418,871 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.