Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Plunges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -2.59 %. The stock closed at 50.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.18 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at 51.87 and closed at 51.31. The stock had a high of 51.9 and a low of 50.27. The market capitalization of the company is 1066.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57, while the 52-week low is 26.4. The stock had a trading volume of 418,871 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.18, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹50.49

Coffee Day Enterprises stock currently has a price of 49.18, which has seen a decrease of 2.59% or a net change of -1.31.

09 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.36, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹50.49

The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is currently 49.36. It has experienced a percent change of -2.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.13, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹51.31 on last trading day

On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises had a trading volume of 418,871 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 51.31.

