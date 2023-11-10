Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened at ₹49.03 and closed at ₹49.27 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹49.79 and a low of ₹48.26 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹1028.8 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹57 and a low of ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 237,405 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST
