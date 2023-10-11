Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brews Up Profits

Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹49.01 and closed at ₹49.34 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹50.35 and a low of ₹49.01. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1048.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 141,455 shares.
The current data of Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹50.69. There has been a percent change of 1.91, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 0.95, suggesting an increase in the stock price.
