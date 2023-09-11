Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises shares plummet as company faces financial crisis

The last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises saw an open price of ₹47.11 and a close price of ₹53.07. The stock reached a high of ₹48.25 and a low of ₹45.27. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹961.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹73.5, while the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 321,298 shares.
Coffee Day Enterprises stock has experienced a significant decrease in price, with a percent change of -16.28 and a net change of -8.64. The stock is currently priced at ₹44.43. This suggests that there has been a decline in investor confidence or negative news regarding the company.
On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 321,802. The closing price of the shares was ₹53.07.
