Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 49.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened at 50.69 and closed at 49.74 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 50.9 and a low of 49.73. The market capitalization of the company is 1053.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57 and the 52-week low is 26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 81,871 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹49.74 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises had a BSE volume of 81,871 shares. The closing price for the day was 49.74.

