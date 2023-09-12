Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Suffers Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -14.57 %. The stock closed at 53.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.34 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

The last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises saw an open price of 47.11 and a close price of 53.07. The stock reached a high of 48.25 and a low of 43.35. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 957.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 73.5, while the 52-week low is 26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,228,439 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹45.34, down -14.57% from yesterday's ₹53.07

The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises has decreased by 14.57%, resulting in a net change of -7.73. The current stock price stands at 45.34.

12 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹53.07 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,228,439 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 53.07 per share.

