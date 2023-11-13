Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises' Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 47.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47.45 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day, the open price of Coffee Day Enterprises was 47.99 and the close price was 46.95. The stock reached a high of 48.15 and a low of 47.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1002.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 57 and 26.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 90,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.45, up 0% from yesterday's ₹47.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 47.45. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0. However, it is important to note that this information may be subject to change as stock prices can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

13 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹46.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises had a volume of 90,151 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 46.95.

