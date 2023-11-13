Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises' Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend

On the last day, the open price of Coffee Day Enterprises was ₹47.99 and the close price was ₹46.95. The stock reached a high of ₹48.15 and a low of ₹47.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1002.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹57 and ₹26.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 90,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.