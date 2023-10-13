Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Plunges in Trading

Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened and closed at ₹49.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹50.95 and a low of ₹49.46. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1047.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹57 and ₹26.4, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 163,794 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is currently trading at ₹49.6. It has experienced a decrease of 0.5% or a net change of -0.25.
