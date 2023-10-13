Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Plunges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 49.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.6 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened and closed at 49.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 50.95 and a low of 49.46. The market capitalization of the company is 1047.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 57 and 26.4, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 163,794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.6, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹49.85

The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is currently trading at 49.6. It has experienced a decrease of 0.5% or a net change of -0.25.

13 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹49.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 163,794. The closing price for the day was 49.85.

