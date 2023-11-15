Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

The last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises saw the open price and close price remain stable at ₹47.45. The stock reached a high of ₹47.5 and a low of ₹46.74. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹997.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹57 and ₹26.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 237,739 shares.
15 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST
