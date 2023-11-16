Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brewing Success with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹47.35, with a high of ₹47.91 and a low of ₹46.2. The stock closed at ₹47.22. The market capitalization of the company is ₹986.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57, while the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The stock had a trading volume of 278,614 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.19%
|3 Months
|19.24%
|6 Months
|24.27%
|YTD
|-2.31%
|1 Year
|-8.45%
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of ₹47 with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 0.44. This means that the stock has increased by 0.95% and the price has increased by 0.44 points.
On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the BSE, the volume was 278,614 shares, and the closing price was ₹47.22.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!