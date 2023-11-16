Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brewing Success with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 46.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at 47.35, with a high of 47.91 and a low of 46.2. The stock closed at 47.22. The market capitalization of the company is 986.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57, while the 52-week low is 26.4. The stock had a trading volume of 278,614 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.19%
3 Months19.24%
6 Months24.27%
YTD-2.31%
1 Year-8.45%
16 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹46.56

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 47 with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 0.44. This means that the stock has increased by 0.95% and the price has increased by 0.44 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹47.22 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the BSE, the volume was 278,614 shares, and the closing price was 47.22.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.