Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at ₹49.82, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹49.88

12 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 49.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.82 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day EnterprisesPremium
Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at a price of 49.29 and closed at 49.6. The stock had a high of 50.72 and a low of 49.29. The market capitalization of the company is 1053.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57 and the 52-week low is 26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 322,506 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:34:24 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at ₹49.82, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹49.88

Today, the closing price of Coffee Day Enterprises stock was 49.82, which is a decrease of 0.12% compared to yesterday's closing price of 49.88. The net change in the stock price was -0.06.

16 Oct 2023, 05:44:52 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Coffee Day Enterprises stock is 49.7, while the high price is 51.58.

16 Oct 2023, 03:27:54 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 26.35000 and the 52 week high price is 57.00000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:05:04 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.96, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹49.88

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 49.96 with a slight increase of 0.16%. The net change in the stock's price is 0.08.

16 Oct 2023, 02:25:03 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹50.01, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹49.88

The current data for Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is 50.01 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 0.13. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13 points or 0.26% compared to the previous trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 02:24:31 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of 49.7 and a high price of 51.58 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:52:33 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.8, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹49.88

The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is currently at 49.8, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 01:13:56 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Coffee Day Enterprises stock today was 50, while the high price reached 51.58.

16 Oct 2023, 01:08:14 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹50.1, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹49.88

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at 50.1, with a net change of 0.22 and a percent change of 0.44.

16 Oct 2023, 12:53:16 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:20:56 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹50.44, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹49.88

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 50.44, reflecting a 1.12% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.56.

16 Oct 2023, 12:17:38 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock's low price for the day was 50, while the high price was 51.58.

16 Oct 2023, 11:50:32 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹50.57, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹49.88

The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is currently at 50.57, with a percent change of 1.38 and a net change of 0.69. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.38% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 0.69.

16 Oct 2023, 11:19:47 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low price of 50 and a high price of 51.58 during the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:15:01 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹50.67, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹49.88

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 50.67, with a percent change of 1.58 and a net change of 0.79. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.58% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 0.79. This data suggests that the stock is currently performing well and experiencing positive growth.

16 Oct 2023, 10:33:33 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹50.54, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹49.88

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 50.54. The stock has seen a 1.32% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 0.66.

16 Oct 2023, 10:18:31 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low of 50 and a high of 51.58 today.

16 Oct 2023, 09:53:53 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹51.07, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹49.88

The current data of Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that the price is 51.07, which represents a 2.39% increase. The net change is 1.19, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 09:53:14 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:15:29 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹50.2, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹49.88

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 50.2 with a percent change of 0.64. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32, indicating a positive movement in its value.

16 Oct 2023, 08:14:22 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹49.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 322,506. The closing price for the stock was 49.6.

