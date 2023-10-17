comScore
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at ₹49.75, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹49.95

13 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 49.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day EnterprisesPremium
Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened at 50 and closed at 49.88. The high for the day was 51.58, while the low was 49.7. The market capitalization of the company is 1052.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57, and the 52-week low is 26.4. The stock had a trading volume of 256,112 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:36:03 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at ₹49.75, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Today, the closing price of Coffee Day Enterprises stock was 49.75, with a 0.4% decrease from the previous day's closing price of 49.95. The net change in the stock price was -0.2.

17 Oct 2023, 06:17:46 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1420.9-11.35-0.791565.31102.19028.76
Restaurant Brands Asia122.90.150.12137.8583.716078.07
Coffee Day Enterprises49.75-0.2-0.457.026.41050.98
Speciality Restaurants203.15-0.6-0.29282.6168.0953.94
Vidli Restaurants69.950.220.3280.9633.075.72
17 Oct 2023, 05:44:56 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low of 49.5 and a high of 50.65 for the day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:15:48 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd stock is INR 26.35, while the 52 week high price is INR 57.

17 Oct 2023, 03:10:30 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.99, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 49.99 with a net change of 0.04 and a percent change of 0.08.

17 Oct 2023, 02:36:40 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1423.7-8.55-0.61565.31102.19046.55
Restaurant Brands Asia122.7-0.05-0.04137.8583.716068.18
Coffee Day Enterprises49.74-0.21-0.4257.026.41050.77
Speciality Restaurants202.4-1.35-0.66282.6168.0950.42
Vidli Restaurants70.50.771.180.9633.076.32
17 Oct 2023, 02:31:26 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.78, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 49.78, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -0.17. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Coffee Day Enterprises AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:24:23 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low of 49.5 and a high of 50.65 in today's trading session.

17 Oct 2023, 01:57:27 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.84, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹49.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 49.84, with a percent change of -0.22. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.22% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -0.11, indicating a decrease of 0.11 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:34:42 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days49.68
10 Days50.11
20 Days50.57
50 Days46.16
100 Days41.97
300 Days40.02
17 Oct 2023, 01:22:54 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of 49.5 and a high price of 50.65 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:11:10 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.81, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹49.95

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 49.81. There has been a small decrease in the price, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.14. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:00:52 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:31:39 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1422.7-9.55-0.671565.31102.19040.2
Restaurant Brands Asia123.10.350.29137.8583.716087.96
Coffee Day Enterprises49.65-0.3-0.657.026.41048.86
Speciality Restaurants202.85-0.9-0.44282.6168.0952.54
Vidli Restaurants70.50.771.180.9633.076.32
17 Oct 2023, 12:24:17 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.71, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 49.71 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -0.24. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:18:59 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low of 49.5 and a high of 50.65 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:40:58 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.85, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 49.85. There has been a -0.2% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.1.

17 Oct 2023, 11:15:12 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of 49.8 and a high price of 50.65 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:10:28 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.99, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at 49.99, with a small increase of 0.08 percent. The net change in the stock price is 0.04.

17 Oct 2023, 10:22:33 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.99, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹49.95

The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is currently trading at 49.99 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.04. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.08 percent, resulting in a net gain of 0.04.

Click here for Coffee Day Enterprises Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:20:41 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Coffee Day Enterprises stock is 50.65 and the low is 49.8.

17 Oct 2023, 10:00:19 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:41:03 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.97, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 49.97. It has experienced a very small percent change of 0.04, resulting in a net change of 0.02. This suggests that there has been minimal movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 09:17:57 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹50.53, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 50.53. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.16, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock's price is 0.58, which suggests a small positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 08:12:20 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹49.88 on last trading day

On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises had a trading volume of 256,112 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 49.88.

