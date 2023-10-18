Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at ₹50.43, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹49.75

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹49.91 and closed at ₹49.95. The stock reached a high of ₹50.65 and a low of ₹49.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1050.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 272,048 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at ₹50.43, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹49.75 Coffee Day Enterprises stock closed at ₹50.43, representing a 1.37% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹49.75. The net change in the stock price was 0.68.

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sapphire Foods India 1422.55 -3.55 -0.25 1565.3 1102.1 9039.24 Restaurant Brands Asia 120.45 -2.0 -1.63 137.85 83.71 5956.91 Coffee Day Enterprises 50.43 0.68 1.37 57.0 26.4 1065.34 Speciality Restaurants 203.25 0.5 0.25 282.6 168.0 954.41 Vidli Restaurants 69.0 0.23 0.33 80.96 33.0 74.69

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of ₹49.75 and a high price of ₹52.70 for the current day.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd stock was 26.35, while the 52-week high price was 57.00.

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 49.80 10 Days 50.04 20 Days 50.38 50 Days 46.50 100 Days 42.12 300 Days 40.00

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.0% 3 Months 19.68% 6 Months 50.99% YTD 4.3% 1 Year -0.4%

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹49.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 272,048. The closing price for the stock was ₹49.95.