Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at 50.43, up 1.37% from yesterday's 49.75

11 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 49.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.43 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at 49.91 and closed at 49.95. The stock reached a high of 50.65 and a low of 49.5. The market capitalization of the company is 1050.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57 and the 52-week low is 26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 272,048 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at ₹50.43, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹49.75

Coffee Day Enterprises stock closed at 50.43, representing a 1.37% increase from the previous day's closing price of 49.75. The net change in the stock price was 0.68.

18 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1422.55-3.55-0.251565.31102.19039.24
Restaurant Brands Asia120.45-2.0-1.63137.8583.715956.91
Coffee Day Enterprises50.430.681.3757.026.41065.34
Speciality Restaurants203.250.50.25282.6168.0954.41
Vidli Restaurants69.00.230.3380.9633.074.69
18 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of 49.75 and a high price of 52.70 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹50.41, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹49.75

The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is currently trading at 50.41. It has experienced a net change of 0.66, representing a 1.33% increase.

18 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd stock was 26.35, while the 52-week high price was 57.00.

18 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.75, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹49.95

The current data for Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that its price is 49.75. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a decrease of 0.2 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock's performance is slightly negative.

Click here for Coffee Day Enterprises Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1420.9-11.35-0.791565.31102.19028.76
Restaurant Brands Asia122.90.150.12137.8583.716078.07
Coffee Day Enterprises49.75-0.2-0.457.026.41050.98
Speciality Restaurants203.15-0.6-0.29282.6168.0953.94
Vidli Restaurants69.950.220.3280.9633.075.72
18 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of 49.5 and a high price of 50.65.

18 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.75, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Coffee Day Enterprises stock currently has a price of 49.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -0.2.

18 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days49.80
10 Days50.04
20 Days50.38
50 Days46.50
100 Days42.12
300 Days40.00
18 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.75, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 49.75, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -0.2. The stock price has decreased slightly.

18 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low price of 49.5 and a high price of 50.65.

18 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1420.9-11.35-0.791565.31102.19028.76
Restaurant Brands Asia122.90.150.12137.8583.716078.07
Coffee Day Enterprises49.75-0.2-0.457.026.41050.98
Speciality Restaurants203.15-0.6-0.29282.6168.0953.94
Vidli Restaurants69.950.220.3280.9633.075.72
18 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.75, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹49.95

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 49.75. It has experienced a decrease of 0.4% or a net change of -0.2.

Click here for Coffee Day Enterprises News

18 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock's low price for the day is 49.5 and the high price is 50.65.

18 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.75, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 49.75. There has been a decrease of 0.4% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.2.

18 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1420.9-11.35-0.791565.31102.19028.76
Restaurant Brands Asia122.90.150.12137.8583.716078.07
Coffee Day Enterprises49.75-0.2-0.457.026.41050.98
Speciality Restaurants203.15-0.6-0.29282.6168.0953.94
Vidli Restaurants69.950.220.3280.9633.075.72
18 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low price of 49.5 and a high price of 50.65 today.

18 Oct 2023, 11:05 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.75, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 49.75. There has been a decrease of 0.4% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.2.

18 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.75, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Coffee Day Enterprises stock currently has a price of 49.75, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -0.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the value has decreased by 0.2.

18 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1420.9-11.35-0.791565.31102.19028.76
Restaurant Brands Asia122.90.150.12137.8583.716078.07
Coffee Day Enterprises49.75-0.2-0.457.026.41050.98
Speciality Restaurants203.15-0.6-0.29282.6168.0953.94
Vidli Restaurants69.950.220.3280.9633.075.72
18 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Coffee Day Enterprises stock is 49.5, while the high price is 50.65.

18 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months19.68%
6 Months50.99%
YTD4.3%
1 Year-0.4%
18 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.75, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹49.95

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 49.75, with a 0.4% decrease in percentage change and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

18 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.75, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹49.95

The current data for Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is 49.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -0.2.

18 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹49.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 272,048. The closing price for the stock was 49.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.