Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at 50.43, up 1.37% from yesterday's 49.75

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹49.91 and closed at ₹49.95. The stock reached a high of ₹50.65 and a low of ₹49.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1050.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 272,048 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coffee Day Enterprises stock closed at ₹50.43, representing a 1.37% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹49.75. The net change in the stock price was 0.68.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sapphire Foods India
|1422.55
|-3.55
|-0.25
|1565.3
|1102.1
|9039.24
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|120.45
|-2.0
|-1.63
|137.85
|83.71
|5956.91
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|50.43
|0.68
|1.37
|57.0
|26.4
|1065.34
|Speciality Restaurants
|203.25
|0.5
|0.25
|282.6
|168.0
|954.41
|Vidli Restaurants
|69.0
|0.23
|0.33
|80.96
|33.0
|74.69
Click here for Coffee Day Enterprises Board Meetings
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|49.80
|10 Days
|50.04
|20 Days
|50.38
|50 Days
|46.50
|100 Days
|42.12
|300 Days
|40.00
Click here for Coffee Day Enterprises News
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|19.68%
|6 Months
|50.99%
|YTD
|4.3%
|1 Year
|-0.4%
On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 272,048. The closing price for the stock was ₹49.95.
