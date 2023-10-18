Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at 50.43, up 1.37% from yesterday's 49.75

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹49.91 and closed at ₹49.95. The stock reached a high of ₹50.65 and a low of ₹49.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1050.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 272,048 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.