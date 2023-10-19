Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises plunges on stock market

Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹49.75 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹52.7 and a low of ₹49.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1065.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,288,652 shares.
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at ₹50.4 with a decrease of 0.06% in percentage change and a decrease of 0.03 in net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.2%
|3 Months
|20.06%
|6 Months
|54.99%
|YTD
|5.77%
|1 Year
|0.0%
The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is currently ₹50.43. It has seen a percent change of 1.37, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.68, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.68 points.
On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 1,288,652 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹49.75.
