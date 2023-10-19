Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises plunges on stock market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 50.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.4 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises opened at 49.75 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 52.7 and a low of 49.75. The market capitalization of the company is 1065.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57 and the 52-week low is 26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,288,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹50.4, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹50.43

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 50.4 with a decrease of 0.06% in percentage change and a decrease of 0.03 in net change.

19 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.2%
3 Months20.06%
6 Months54.99%
YTD5.77%
1 Year0.0%
19 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹50.43, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹49.75

The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is currently 50.43. It has seen a percent change of 1.37, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.68, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.68 points.

19 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹49.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 1,288,652 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 49.75.

