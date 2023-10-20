Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises plunges as investors react to founder's death and financial troubles

On the last day, the open and close prices for Coffee Day Enterprises were ₹50.43. The stock had a high of ₹51.35 and a low of ₹50.21. The market capitalization for the company was ₹1069.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹57, while the 52-week low was ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 181,746 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at ₹50.25, with a 0.79% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change is -0.4, indicating a slight decline in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.02%
|3 Months
|23.75%
|6 Months
|59.12%
|YTD
|6.08%
|1 Year
|1.71%
The current data for Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹50.63. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.02, suggesting a small decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 181,746. The closing price for the day was ₹50.43.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!