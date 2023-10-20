Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises plunges as investors react to founder's death and financial troubles

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 50.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day, the open and close prices for Coffee Day Enterprises were 50.43. The stock had a high of 51.35 and a low of 50.21. The market capitalization for the company was 1069.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 57, while the 52-week low was 26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 181,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹50.25, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹50.65

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 50.25, with a 0.79% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change is -0.4, indicating a slight decline in the stock's value.

20 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.02%
3 Months23.75%
6 Months59.12%
YTD6.08%
1 Year1.71%
20 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹50.63, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹50.65

The current data for Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that the price is 50.63. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.02, suggesting a small decline in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹50.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 181,746. The closing price for the day was 50.43.

