Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brews Up Positive Trading

Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹45.99 and closed at ₹45.67 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹46.44 and a low of ₹45.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹963.1 crore. In the last 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹57 and a low of ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 161,137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.