Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brews Up Positive Trading

Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹45.99 and closed at ₹45.67 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹46.44 and a low of ₹45.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹963.1 crore. In the last 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹57 and a low of ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 161,137 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coffee Day Enterprises stock's low price for the day was ₹45.51, while the high price was ₹46.05.
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at ₹45.6 with a negligible change of 0.02%. The net change in the stock price is 0.01.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.79%
|3 Months
|9.66%
|6 Months
|27.69%
|YTD
|-4.3%
|1 Year
|-4.6%
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of ₹46.05, with a net change of 0.46 and a percent change of 1.01.
On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises had a BSE volume of 161,137 shares and closed at a price of ₹45.67.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!