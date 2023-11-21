Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brews Up Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 45.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.6 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises opened at 45.99 and closed at 45.67 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 46.44 and a low of 45.4. The market capitalization of the company is 963.1 crore. In the last 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 57 and a low of 26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 161,137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock's low price for the day was 45.51, while the high price was 46.05.

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹45.6, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹45.59

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at 45.6 with a negligible change of 0.02%. The net change in the stock price is 0.01.

21 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.79%
3 Months9.66%
6 Months27.69%
YTD-4.3%
1 Year-4.6%
21 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹46.05, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹45.59

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 46.05, with a net change of 0.46 and a percent change of 1.01.

21 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹45.67 on last trading day

On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises had a BSE volume of 161,137 shares and closed at a price of 45.67.

