Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹46.05 and closed at ₹45.59. The stock reached a high of ₹46.05 and a low of ₹44.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹941.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 131,700 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST
