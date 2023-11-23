Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 5.5 %. The stock closed at 44.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47.01 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL) opened at 44.35 and closed at 44.56 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 48.25 and a low of 44.35 during the day. The market capitalization of CDEL is 993.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57, while the 52-week low is 26.4. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,240,661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹44.56 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,240,661. The closing price for the shares was 44.56.

