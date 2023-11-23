Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL) opened at ₹44.35 and closed at ₹44.56 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹48.25 and a low of ₹44.35 during the day. The market capitalization of CDEL is ₹993.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57, while the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,240,661 shares.
23 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST
