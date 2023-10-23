Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹50.63 and closed at ₹50.65. The stock reached a high of ₹50.99 and a low of ₹49.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1055.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 334,691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.