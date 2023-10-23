Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 01:44 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -6.71 %. The stock closed at 49.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.61 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at 50.63 and closed at 50.65. The stock reached a high of 50.99 and a low of 49.8. The market capitalization of the company is 1055.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57 and the 52-week low is 26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 334,691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹46.61, down -6.71% from yesterday's ₹49.96

Coffee Day Enterprises stock has a current price of 46.61, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The net change in the stock price is -3.35.

23 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days50.15
10 Days49.92
20 Days50.12
50 Days47.76
100 Days42.70
300 Days40.09
23 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low of 46.45 and a high of 50.05.

23 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹46.7, down -6.53% from yesterday's ₹49.96

The current data for Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that the price is 46.7, with a percent change of -6.53 and a net change of -3.26. This means that the stock price has decreased by 6.53% and the value has declined by 3.26.

23 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1408.65-0.2-0.011565.31102.18950.92
Restaurant Brands Asia117.7-1.5-1.26137.8583.715820.9
Coffee Day Enterprises47.05-2.91-5.8257.026.4993.94
Speciality Restaurants194.25-5.5-2.75282.6168.0912.15
Vidli Restaurants70.080.080.1180.9633.075.86
23 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.05, down -5.82% from yesterday's ₹49.96

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 47.05, with a percent change of -5.82 and a net change of -2.91. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and suggests that the company's shares are currently performing poorly.

Click here for Coffee Day Enterprises News

23 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of 46.6 and a high price of 50.05 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.28, down -5.36% from yesterday's ₹49.96

Coffee Day Enterprises stock has experienced a 5.36% decrease in price, resulting in a net change of -2.68. The current price of the stock is 47.28.

23 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1399.1-9.75-0.691565.31102.18890.24
Restaurant Brands Asia117.65-1.55-1.3137.8583.715818.43
Coffee Day Enterprises46.94-3.02-6.0457.026.4991.62
Speciality Restaurants196.0-3.75-1.88282.6168.0920.37
Vidli Restaurants72.02.02.8680.9633.077.94
23 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of 46.6 and a high price of 50.05 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.65, down -4.62% from yesterday's ₹49.96

The current data of Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that the price is 47.65 with a percent change of -4.62 and a net change of -2.31. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and net change.

23 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.46, down -5% from yesterday's ₹49.96

Based on the current data, the stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 47.46. There has been a -5% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.5.

23 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1404.5-4.35-0.311565.31102.18924.55
Restaurant Brands Asia118.1-1.1-0.92137.8583.715840.69
Coffee Day Enterprises47.35-2.61-5.2257.026.41000.28
Speciality Restaurants194.7-5.05-2.53282.6168.0914.27
Vidli Restaurants72.012.012.8780.9633.077.95
23 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low of 46.6 and a high of 50.05 for the day.

23 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹48.63, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹49.96

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 48.63, which represents a decrease of 2.66% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.33.

23 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.3%
3 Months28.55%
6 Months56.16%
YTD4.93%
1 Year1.62%
23 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹49.35, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹49.96

Coffee Day Enterprises stock has a current price of 49.35, representing a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -0.61. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹50.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises had a BSE volume of 334,691 shares, with a closing price of 50.65.

