Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Stock Plunges on Market Downturn

On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened at ₹47.05 and closed at ₹47.01. The stock had a high of ₹48.22 and a low of ₹46.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹983.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 173,375 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.22%
|3 Months
|6.51%
|6 Months
|30.03%
|YTD
|-2.41%
|1 Year
|0.0%
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at ₹46. There has been a decrease of 1.16% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.54.
On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises had a BSE volume of 173,375 shares and closed at a price of ₹47.01.
