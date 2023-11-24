Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Stock Plunges on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 46.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened at 47.05 and closed at 47.01. The stock had a high of 48.22 and a low of 46.3. The market capitalization of the company is 983.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57 and the 52-week low is 26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 173,375 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.22%
3 Months6.51%
6 Months30.03%
YTD-2.41%
1 Year0.0%
24 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹46, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹46.54

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 46. There has been a decrease of 1.16% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.54.

24 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹47.01 on last trading day

On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises had a BSE volume of 173,375 shares and closed at a price of 47.01.

