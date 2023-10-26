comScore
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at 46.37, up 1.62% from yesterday's 45.63
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at ₹46.37, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹45.63

12 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 45.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46.37 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day EnterprisesPremium
Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at 47.27 and closed at 46.66. The stock had a high of 47.86 and a low of 43.98. The market capitalization of the company is 963.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57 and the 52-week low is 26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 188,590 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:39:17 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at ₹46.37, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹45.63

Coffee Day Enterprises stock closed at 46.37, which represents a 1.62% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of 45.63. The net change in the stock price was 0.74.

26 Oct 2023, 06:21:36 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1375.524.451.811565.31102.18740.28
Restaurant Brands Asia113.20.20.18137.8583.715598.36
Coffee Day Enterprises46.370.741.6257.026.4979.57
Speciality Restaurants181.15-7.5-3.98282.6168.0850.64
Vidli Restaurants65.0-2.79-4.1280.9633.070.36
26 Oct 2023, 05:38:35 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low of 43.47 and a high of 46.7 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:26:25 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd stock is 26.35000, while the 52 week high price is 57.00000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:18:22 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹46.56, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹45.63

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 46.56, with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 0.93. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.04% from its previous value and has gained 0.93 points.

26 Oct 2023, 02:31:06 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 02:20:55 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹45.4, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹45.63

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of 45.4. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.5% in percentage change and a net change of -0.23.

26 Oct 2023, 02:14:22 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock's low price for the day was 43.47, while the high price reached 46.24.

26 Oct 2023, 01:58:16 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹44.89, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹45.63

As of the current data, the stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 44.89. There has been a percent change of -1.62 and a net change of -0.74. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and a negative trend in the company's performance.

26 Oct 2023, 01:38:25 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days49.49
10 Days49.65
20 Days50.02
50 Days47.98
100 Days42.80
300 Days40.01
26 Oct 2023, 01:16:36 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Coffee Day Enterprises stock is 43.47 and the high price is 46.24.

26 Oct 2023, 01:04:03 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹44.85, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹45.63

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 44.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.78, suggesting a drop in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:54:54 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:32:11 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:25:56 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Coffee Day Enterprises stock is 46.24 and the low price is 43.47.

26 Oct 2023, 12:25:13 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹44.69, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹45.63

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 44.69, which represents a decrease of 2.06% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.94.

26 Oct 2023, 12:00:23 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹44.77, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹45.63

As of the current data, the stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 44.77. There has been a percent change of -1.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.86, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:32:46 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 11:12:36 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of 43.47 and a high price of 46.24 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:11:57 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹44.01, down -3.55% from yesterday's ₹45.63

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 44.01, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The net change in the stock price is -1.62.

26 Oct 2023, 10:44:23 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹44.14, down -3.27% from yesterday's ₹45.63

The current data for Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that the price is 44.14. The percent change is -3.27%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.49, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:38:12 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:25:42 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of 43.47 and a high price of 46.24 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 09:57:34 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:51:00 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹43.7, down -4.23% from yesterday's ₹45.63

The current data of Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that the price is 43.7, with a percent change of -4.23 and a net change of -1.93. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value and is currently trading at a lower price compared to the previous session.

26 Oct 2023, 09:32:15 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.34%
3 Months43.27%
6 Months41.61%
YTD-4.4%
1 Year-9.25%
26 Oct 2023, 09:15:53 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹45.48, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹45.63

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 45.48 with a net change of -0.15 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:17:21 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹46.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 188,590 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 46.66.

