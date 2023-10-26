Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at ₹46.37, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹45.63

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹47.27 and closed at ₹46.66. The stock had a high of ₹47.86 and a low of ₹43.98. The market capitalization of the company is ₹963.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 188,590 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at ₹46.37, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹45.63
Coffee Day Enterprises stock closed at ₹46.37, which represents a 1.62% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹45.63. The net change in the stock price was ₹0.74.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sapphire Foods India
|1375.5
|24.45
|1.81
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8740.28
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|113.2
|0.2
|0.18
|137.85
|83.71
|5598.36
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|46.37
|0.74
|1.62
|57.0
|26.4
|979.57
|Speciality Restaurants
|181.15
|-7.5
|-3.98
|282.6
|168.0
|850.64
|Vidli Restaurants
|65.0
|-2.79
|-4.12
|80.96
|33.0
|70.36
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹43.47 and a high of ₹46.7 on the current day.
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd stock is 26.35000, while the 52 week high price is 57.00000.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹46.56, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹45.63
The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹46.56, with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 0.93. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.04% from its previous value and has gained 0.93 points.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sapphire Foods India
|1324.85
|-26.2
|-1.94
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8418.43
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|113.25
|0.25
|0.22
|137.85
|83.71
|5600.83
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|45.29
|-0.34
|-0.75
|57.0
|26.4
|956.76
|Speciality Restaurants
|180.4
|-8.25
|-4.37
|282.6
|168.0
|847.12
|Vidli Restaurants
|63.9
|-3.89
|-5.74
|80.96
|33.0
|69.17
Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹45.4, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹45.63
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of ₹45.4. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.5% in percentage change and a net change of -0.23.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Coffee Day Enterprises stock's low price for the day was ₹43.47, while the high price reached ₹46.24.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹44.89, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹45.63
As of the current data, the stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹44.89. There has been a percent change of -1.62 and a net change of -0.74. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and a negative trend in the company's performance.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|49.49
|10 Days
|49.65
|20 Days
|50.02
|50 Days
|47.98
|100 Days
|42.80
|300 Days
|40.01
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Coffee Day Enterprises stock is ₹43.47 and the high price is ₹46.24.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹44.85, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹45.63
The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹44.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.78, suggesting a drop in the stock price.
Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sapphire Foods India
|1319.8
|-31.25
|-2.31
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8386.34
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|114.35
|1.35
|1.19
|137.85
|83.71
|5655.23
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|44.57
|-1.06
|-2.32
|57.0
|26.4
|941.55
|Speciality Restaurants
|184.35
|-4.3
|-2.28
|282.6
|168.0
|865.66
|Vidli Restaurants
|63.99
|-3.8
|-5.61
|80.96
|33.0
|69.27
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high price of Coffee Day Enterprises stock is ₹46.24 and the low price is ₹43.47.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹44.69, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹45.63
The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹44.69, which represents a decrease of 2.06% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.94.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹44.77, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹45.63
As of the current data, the stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹44.77. There has been a percent change of -1.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.86, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sapphire Foods India
|1306.9
|-44.15
|-3.27
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8304.37
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|112.25
|-0.75
|-0.66
|137.85
|83.71
|5551.37
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|43.98
|-1.65
|-3.62
|57.0
|26.4
|929.09
|Speciality Restaurants
|182.0
|-6.65
|-3.53
|282.6
|168.0
|854.63
|Vidli Restaurants
|63.76
|-4.03
|-5.94
|80.96
|33.0
|69.02
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of ₹43.47 and a high price of ₹46.24 for the current day.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹44.01, down -3.55% from yesterday's ₹45.63
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at ₹44.01, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The net change in the stock price is -1.62.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹44.14, down -3.27% from yesterday's ₹45.63
The current data for Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹44.14. The percent change is -3.27%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.49, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sapphire Foods India
|1305.05
|-46.0
|-3.4
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8292.62
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|110.45
|-2.55
|-2.26
|137.85
|83.71
|5462.35
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|44.3
|-1.33
|-2.91
|57.0
|26.4
|935.85
|Speciality Restaurants
|181.0
|-7.65
|-4.06
|282.6
|168.0
|849.93
|Vidli Restaurants
|64.49
|-3.3
|-4.87
|80.96
|33.0
|69.81
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of ₹43.47 and a high price of ₹46.24 for the current day.
Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates
Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹43.7, down -4.23% from yesterday's ₹45.63
The current data of Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹43.7, with a percent change of -4.23 and a net change of -1.93. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value and is currently trading at a lower price compared to the previous session.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.34%
|3 Months
|43.27%
|6 Months
|41.61%
|YTD
|-4.4%
|1 Year
|-9.25%
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹45.48, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹45.63
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at ₹45.48 with a net change of -0.15 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹46.66 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 188,590 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹46.66.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!