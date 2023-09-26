Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises sees uptick in stock trading

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹50.45 and closed at ₹50.46. The stock had a high of ₹52.25 and a low of ₹50.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1084.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 21,637 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹51.35, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹50.46
The current data for Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹51.35 with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 0.89. This means that the stock has increased by 1.76% and the price has increased by 0.89.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sapphire Foods India
|1458.15
|-5.95
|-0.41
|1572.95
|1102.1
|9265.46
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|123.55
|2.1
|1.73
|137.85
|83.71
|6110.22
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|51.36
|0.9
|1.78
|57.0
|26.4
|1084.99
|Speciality Restaurants
|202.0
|2.65
|1.33
|282.6
|168.0
|948.54
|Vidli Restaurants
|68.0
|-0.75
|-1.09
|80.96
|33.0
|73.61
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of ₹50.2 and a high price of ₹52.25 for the day.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹51.05, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹50.46
The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises has increased by 1.17% or 0.59 rupees, reaching a price of 51.05 rupees.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sapphire Foods India
|1467.35
|3.25
|0.22
|1572.95
|1102.1
|9323.91
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|122.75
|1.3
|1.07
|137.85
|83.71
|6070.65
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|51.35
|0.89
|1.76
|57.0
|26.4
|1084.78
|Speciality Restaurants
|199.0
|-0.35
|-0.18
|282.6
|168.0
|934.46
|Vidli Restaurants
|68.0
|-0.75
|-1.09
|80.96
|33.0
|73.61
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹50.46 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,637. The closing price for the shares was ₹50.46.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!