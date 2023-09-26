Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises sees uptick in stock trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 50.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.35 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at 50.45 and closed at 50.46. The stock had a high of 52.25 and a low of 50.2. The market capitalization of the company is 1084.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57 and the 52-week low is 26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 21,637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 11:43 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹51.35, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹50.46

The current data for Coffee Day Enterprises stock shows that the price is 51.35 with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 0.89. This means that the stock has increased by 1.76% and the price has increased by 0.89.

26 Sep 2023, 11:38 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1458.15-5.95-0.411572.951102.19265.46
Restaurant Brands Asia123.552.11.73137.8583.716110.22
Coffee Day Enterprises51.360.91.7857.026.41084.99
Speciality Restaurants202.02.651.33282.6168.0948.54
Vidli Restaurants68.0-0.75-1.0980.9633.073.61
26 Sep 2023, 11:13 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of 50.2 and a high price of 52.25 for the day.

26 Sep 2023, 10:21 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹50.46 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,637. The closing price for the shares was 50.46.

