Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at ₹47.19, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹46.37

Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened at ₹46.24 and closed at ₹45.63 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹46.7 and a low of ₹43.47 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹979.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹57 and ₹26.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 419,997 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coffee Day Enterprises stock closed at ₹47.19 today, representing a percent change of 1.77% and a net change of 0.82. The previous day's closing price was ₹46.37.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sapphire Foods India
|1287.65
|-63.3
|-4.69
|1565.3
|1102.1
|8182.06
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|113.45
|0.25
|0.22
|137.85
|83.71
|5610.72
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|47.19
|0.82
|1.77
|57.0
|26.4
|996.9
|Speciality Restaurants
|183.9
|2.6
|1.43
|282.6
|168.0
|863.55
|Vidli Restaurants
|68.0
|3.8
|5.92
|80.96
|33.0
|73.61
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of ₹46.65 and a high price of ₹48.06 for the current day.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|48.67
|10 Days
|49.24
|20 Days
|49.78
|50 Days
|48.17
|100 Days
|42.89
|300 Days
|40.00
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises reached a low of ₹46.65 and a high of ₹48.06 for the day.
Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.93%
|3 Months
|46.38%
|6 Months
|44.48%
|YTD
|-2.62%
|1 Year
|-7.56%
