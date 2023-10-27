Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at 47.19, up 1.77% from yesterday's 46.37

10 min read . 27 Oct 2023
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 46.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47.19 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened at 46.24 and closed at 45.63 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 46.7 and a low of 43.47 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 979.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 57 and 26.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 419,997 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed today at ₹47.19, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹46.37

Coffee Day Enterprises stock closed at 47.19 today, representing a percent change of 1.77% and a net change of 0.82. The previous day's closing price was 46.37.

27 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1287.65-63.3-4.691565.31102.18182.06
Restaurant Brands Asia113.450.250.22137.8583.715610.72
Coffee Day Enterprises47.190.821.7757.026.4996.9
Speciality Restaurants183.92.61.43282.6168.0863.55
Vidli Restaurants68.03.85.9280.9633.073.61
27 Oct 2023, 05:31 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock had a low price of 46.65 and a high price of 48.06 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:06 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.48, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹46.37

Coffee Day Enterprises stock has seen a 2.39% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 1.11 Rs. The stock is currently priced at 47.48 Rs.

27 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1305.0-45.95-3.41565.31102.18292.3
Restaurant Brands Asia113.850.650.57137.8583.715630.5
Coffee Day Enterprises47.461.092.3557.026.41002.6
Speciality Restaurants183.352.051.13282.6168.0860.97
Vidli Restaurants68.03.85.9280.9633.073.61
27 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.41, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹46.37

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 47.41, a 2.24% increase from the previous trading day. The net change is 1.04, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 02:15 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low of 46.65 and a high of 48.06 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.61, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹46.37

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 47.61, with a net change of 1.24 and a percent change of 2.67. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement recently, increasing by 2.67% or 1.24 points.

27 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days48.67
10 Days49.24
20 Days49.78
50 Days48.17
100 Days42.89
300 Days40.00
27 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises reached a low of 46.65 and a high of 48.06 for the day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.41, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹46.37

Coffee Day Enterprises stock currently has a price of 47.41, which represents a 2.24% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.04.

27 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1321.3-29.65-2.191565.31102.18395.88
Restaurant Brands Asia113.20.00.0137.8583.715598.36
Coffee Day Enterprises47.561.192.5757.026.41004.71
Speciality Restaurants183.52.21.21282.6168.0861.67
Vidli Restaurants66.031.832.8580.9633.071.48
27 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.56, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹46.37

Coffee Day Enterprises stock has a current price of 47.56 with a 2.57% increase, resulting in a net change of 1.19.

Click here for Coffee Day Enterprises News

27 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low of 46.65 and a high of 48.06 during the current day's trading.

27 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.71, up 2.89% from yesterday's ₹46.37

The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is currently 47.71. It has experienced a 2.89% increase, resulting in a net change of 1.34 in value.

27 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1332.65-18.3-1.351565.31102.18468.0
Restaurant Brands Asia114.71.51.33137.8583.715672.54
Coffee Day Enterprises47.861.493.2157.026.41011.05
Speciality Restaurants184.63.31.82282.6168.0866.84
Vidli Restaurants69.04.87.4880.9633.074.69
27 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock reached a low price of 46.65 and a high price of 48.06 today.

27 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.49, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹46.37

Coffee Day Enterprises stock has a current price of 47.49 and has experienced a 2.42% increase. This translates to a net change of 1.12 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price NSE Live :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.5, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹46.37

Coffee Day Enterprises stock currently has a price of 47.5, with a percent change of 2.44 and a net change of 1.13. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sapphire Foods India1332.4-18.55-1.371565.31102.18466.41
Restaurant Brands Asia115.151.951.72137.8583.715694.79
Coffee Day Enterprises47.581.212.6157.026.41005.14
Speciality Restaurants184.953.652.01282.6168.0868.48
Vidli Restaurants69.485.288.2280.9633.075.21
27 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Coffee Day Enterprises stock's low price for the day is 46.65 while the high price is 48.06.

27 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price update :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹46.37, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹45.63

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 46.37. It has seen a percent change of 1.62, with a net change of 0.74.

27 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.93%
3 Months46.38%
6 Months44.48%
YTD-2.62%
1 Year-7.56%
27 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹46.37, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹45.63

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 46.37, with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 0.74. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹45.63 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 419,997. The closing price for the stock was 45.63.

