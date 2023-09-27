Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises brews up gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹50.45 and closed at ₹50.46. The stock reached a high of ₹52.25 and a low of ₹50.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1073.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57, while the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 81,249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.