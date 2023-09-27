Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises brews up gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 50.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.81 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at 50.45 and closed at 50.46. The stock reached a high of 52.25 and a low of 50.2. The market capitalization of the company is 1073.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57, while the 52-week low is 26.4. The BSE volume for the day was 81,249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹50.81, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹50.46

Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently priced at 50.81, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹50.46 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 81,249. The closing price of the shares was 50.46.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.