Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

Coffee Day Enterprises, the parent company of popular coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day, saw its stock open at ₹51.34 and close at ₹51.02 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹51.72 and a low of ₹50.42 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1,070.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57, while the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 190,216 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹51.02 on last trading day
