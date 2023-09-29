Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened at ₹50.13 and closed at ₹50.66. The stock had a high of ₹51.35 and a low of ₹49.35. The company's market capitalization was ₹1051.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹57 and its 52-week low was ₹26.4. The stock had a trading volume of 97,873 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
29 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST
