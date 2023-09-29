Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 50.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.76 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises

On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises' stock opened at 50.13 and closed at 50.66. The stock had a high of 51.35 and a low of 49.35. The company's market capitalization was 1051.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 57 and its 52-week low was 26.4. The stock had a trading volume of 97,873 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹50.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 97,873. The closing price for the shares was 50.66.

