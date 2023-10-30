Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brews Up Positive Trading Day

Coffee Day Enterprises had an open price of ₹47.14 and a close price of ₹46.37 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹48.06 and a low of ₹46.65. The market capitalization is ₹996.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The stock had a trading volume of 124,031 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.