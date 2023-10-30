Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brews Up Positive Trading Day

Coffee Day Enterprises had an open price of ₹47.14 and a close price of ₹46.37 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹48.06 and a low of ₹46.65. The market capitalization is ₹996.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The stock had a trading volume of 124,031 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.72%
|3 Months
|47.25%
|6 Months
|44.34%
|YTD
|-1.05%
|1 Year
|-4.36%
The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is ₹47.5, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 0.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% from its previous value and has gained 0.21 points.
On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 124,031 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹46.37 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!