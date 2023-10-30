Hello User
Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Brews Up Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Coffee Day Enterprises stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 47.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47.5 per share. Investors should monitor Coffee Day Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coffee Day Enterprises had an open price of 47.14 and a close price of 46.37 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 48.06 and a low of 46.65. The market capitalization is 996.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 57 and the 52-week low is 26.4. The stock had a trading volume of 124,031 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.72%
3 Months47.25%
6 Months44.34%
YTD-1.05%
1 Year-4.36%
30 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today :Coffee Day Enterprises trading at ₹47.5, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹47.29

The current stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is 47.5, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 0.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% from its previous value and has gained 0.21 points.

30 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Coffee Day Enterprises share price Live :Coffee Day Enterprises closed at ₹46.37 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coffee Day Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 124,031 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 46.37 per share.

