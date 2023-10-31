Coffee Day Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Coffee Day Enterprises Plunges in Stock Market Trading

On the last day, Coffee Day Enterprises opened at ₹47.1 and closed at ₹47.29. The stock had a high of ₹47.85 and a low of ₹46.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹981.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹57 and the 52-week low is ₹26.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 208,957 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coffee Day Enterprises stock is currently trading at a price of ₹46.47. It has experienced a 1.73% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -0.82.
On the last day of trading, Coffee Day Enterprises had a BSE volume of 208,957 shares, and the closing price was ₹47.29.
