Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge closed today at ₹5064.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹5039.3

On the last day, the open price of Coforge was ₹4990.05 and the close price was ₹5009.9. The stock reached a high of ₹5090.15 and a low of ₹4990.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Coforge is ₹30,999.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5760 and the 52-week low is ₹3508.1. The BSE volume for the day was 7005 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Coforge share price Live :Coforge closed today at ₹5064.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹5039.3 Today, the closing price of Coforge stock was ₹5064.25, which represents a 0.5% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹5039.3. The net change in the stock price was ₹24.95.

Coforge share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap PB Fintech 745.8 7.0 0.95 816.0 356.2 33244.23 KPIT Technologies 1200.0 -27.85 -2.27 1237.8 615.4 32441.57 Coforge 5064.25 24.95 0.5 5760.0 3565.2 30936.02 Cyient 1779.45 65.15 3.8 1945.45 724.0 19676.27 Sonata Software 1096.0 9.15 0.84 1147.4 493.9 15202.06

Coforge share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Coforge stock is ₹5022.55, while the high price is ₹5096.55.

Coforge October futures opened at 5065.3 as against previous close of 5056.15 Coforge, a leading IT solutions company, currently has a spot price of 5061.15. The bid price stands at 5068.65 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5070.1 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock's open interest is recorded at 1462650. Coforge offers innovative technology solutions to its clients and is a prominent player in the IT sector.

Coforge Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Coforge Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 3564.75 and the 52 week high price is 5762.70.

Top active options for Coforge Top active call options for Coforge at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹129.2 (+0.35%) & ₹89.55 (-0.78%) respectively. Top active put options for Coforge at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹97.0 (-19.27%) & ₹39.0 (-24.56%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coforge share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap PB Fintech 745.05 6.25 0.85 816.0 356.2 33210.8 KPIT Technologies 1201.15 -26.7 -2.17 1237.8 615.4 32472.66 Coforge 5072.4 33.1 0.66 5760.0 3565.2 30985.81 Cyient 1775.4 61.1 3.56 1945.45 724.0 19631.49 Sonata Software 1095.05 8.2 0.75 1147.4 493.9 15188.88

Coforge October futures opened at 5065.3 as against previous close of 5056.15 Coforge is currently trading at a spot price of 5074.6. The bid price stands at 5083.0 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5084.5 with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for Coforge is 1428300.

Coforge share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5118.35 10 Days 5132.08 20 Days 5239.90 50 Days 5226.03 100 Days 4921.56 300 Days 4487.09

Top active options for Coforge Top active call options for Coforge at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹125.5 (-2.52%) & ₹88.0 (-2.49%) respectively. Top active put options for Coforge at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹104.55 (-12.98%) & ₹43.0 (-16.83%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coforge October futures opened at 5065.3 as against previous close of 5056.15 Coforge is a stock trading at a spot price of 5062.5. The bid price stands at 5067.9 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5070.85 with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for Coforge is 1404750.

Coforge share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap PB Fintech 744.55 5.75 0.78 816.0 356.2 33188.51 KPIT Technologies 1205.65 -22.2 -1.81 1237.8 615.4 32594.31 Coforge 5066.4 27.1 0.54 5760.0 3565.2 30949.16 Cyient 1776.2 61.9 3.61 1945.45 724.0 19640.33 Sonata Software 1091.65 4.8 0.44 1147.4 493.9 15141.72

Top active options for Coforge Top active call options for Coforge at 17 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹120.9 (-6.1%) & ₹83.0 (-8.03%) respectively. Top active put options for Coforge at 17 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹119.2 (+0.79%) & ₹313.2 (+3.18%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coforge share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 6 6 6 7 Buy 10 10 10 10 Hold 5 5 5 5 Sell 4 4 4 3 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

Coforge October futures opened at 5065.3 as against previous close of 5056.15 Coforge is currently trading at a spot price of 5030.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 5036.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 5041.2. The bid and offer quantities are both 150. The open interest stands at 1400400.

As of the current data, the stock price of Coforge is ₹5027.95. It has experienced a decrease of 0.23% in percentage change and a net change of -11.35.

Top active options for Coforge Top active call options for Coforge at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹132.45 (+2.87%) & ₹93.75 (+3.88%) respectively. Top active put options for Coforge at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹98.0 (-18.44%) & ₹40.2 (-22.24%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coforge share price Live :Coforge closed at ₹5009.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Coforge on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7005. The closing price of the shares was ₹5009.9.