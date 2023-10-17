comScore
Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge closed today at ₹5064.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹5039.3

21 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

Coforge stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 5039.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5064.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CoforgePremium
Coforge

On the last day, the open price of Coforge was 4990.05 and the close price was 5009.9. The stock reached a high of 5090.15 and a low of 4990.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Coforge is 30,999.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5760 and the 52-week low is 3508.1. The BSE volume for the day was 7005 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:39:07 PM IST

Coforge share price Live :Coforge closed today at ₹5064.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹5039.3

Today, the closing price of Coforge stock was 5064.25, which represents a 0.5% increase from the previous day's closing price of 5039.3. The net change in the stock price was 24.95.

17 Oct 2023, 06:27:09 PM IST

Coforge share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PB Fintech745.87.00.95816.0356.233244.23
KPIT Technologies1200.0-27.85-2.271237.8615.432441.57
Coforge5064.2524.950.55760.03565.230936.02
Cyient1779.4565.153.81945.45724.019676.27
Sonata Software1096.09.150.841147.4493.915202.06
17 Oct 2023, 05:36:15 PM IST

Coforge share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Coforge stock is 5022.55, while the high price is 5096.55.

17 Oct 2023, 03:35:05 PM IST

Coforge October futures opened at 5065.3 as against previous close of 5056.15

Coforge, a leading IT solutions company, currently has a spot price of 5061.15. The bid price stands at 5068.65 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5070.1 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock's open interest is recorded at 1462650. Coforge offers innovative technology solutions to its clients and is a prominent player in the IT sector.

17 Oct 2023, 03:22:40 PM IST

Coforge Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Coforge Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 3564.75 and the 52 week high price is 5762.70.

17 Oct 2023, 03:16:41 PM IST

Coforge share price update :Coforge trading at ₹5062.75, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹5039.3

The current stock price of Coforge is 5062.75. There has been a 0.47% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 23.45.

17 Oct 2023, 02:50:24 PM IST

Top active options for Coforge

Top active call options for Coforge at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 129.2 (+0.35%) & 89.55 (-0.78%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coforge at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 97.0 (-19.27%) & 39.0 (-24.56%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:39:21 PM IST

Coforge share price Today :Coforge trading at ₹5072.4, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹5039.3

The current data of Coforge stock shows that the stock price is 5072.4. There has been a 0.66 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 33.1.

17 Oct 2023, 02:34:28 PM IST

Coforge share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PB Fintech745.056.250.85816.0356.233210.8
KPIT Technologies1201.15-26.7-2.171237.8615.432472.66
Coforge5072.433.10.665760.03565.230985.81
Cyient1775.461.13.561945.45724.019631.49
Sonata Software1095.058.20.751147.4493.915188.88
17 Oct 2023, 02:21:35 PM IST

Coforge October futures opened at 5065.3 as against previous close of 5056.15

Coforge is currently trading at a spot price of 5074.6. The bid price stands at 5083.0 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5084.5 with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for Coforge is 1428300.

17 Oct 2023, 02:17:38 PM IST

Coforge share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Coforge stock today was 5022.55, while the high price reached 5096.55.

17 Oct 2023, 01:55:45 PM IST

Coforge share price Today :Coforge trading at ₹5073.5, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹5039.3

The current stock price of Coforge is 5073.5, with a percentage change of 0.68 and a net change of 34.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:34:09 PM IST

Coforge share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5118.35
10 Days5132.08
20 Days5239.90
50 Days5226.03
100 Days4921.56
300 Days4487.09
17 Oct 2023, 01:23:26 PM IST

Top active options for Coforge

Top active call options for Coforge at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 125.5 (-2.52%) & 88.0 (-2.49%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coforge at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 104.55 (-12.98%) & 43.0 (-16.83%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:14:06 PM IST

Coforge share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Coforge stock is 5022.55, while the high price is 5096.55.

17 Oct 2023, 01:06:07 PM IST

Coforge share price Today :Coforge trading at ₹5069.35, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹5039.3

Based on the current data, the Coforge stock is priced at 5069.35 with a percent change of 0.6, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 30.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 30.05 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:59:14 PM IST

Coforge Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:48:44 PM IST

Coforge October futures opened at 5065.3 as against previous close of 5056.15

Coforge is a stock trading at a spot price of 5062.5. The bid price stands at 5067.9 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5070.85 with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for Coforge is 1404750.

17 Oct 2023, 12:42:25 PM IST

Coforge share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PB Fintech744.555.750.78816.0356.233188.51
KPIT Technologies1205.65-22.2-1.811237.8615.432594.31
Coforge5066.427.10.545760.03565.230949.16
Cyient1776.261.93.611945.45724.019640.33
Sonata Software1091.654.80.441147.4493.915141.72
17 Oct 2023, 12:24:09 PM IST

Coforge share price NSE Live :Coforge trading at ₹5060.9, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹5039.3

Coforge stock is currently trading at a price of 5060.9. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 21.6.

17 Oct 2023, 12:19:01 PM IST

Coforge share price live: Today's Price range

Coforge stock's low price for the day is 5022.55, while the high price is 5096.55.

17 Oct 2023, 12:06:45 PM IST

Top active options for Coforge

Top active call options for Coforge at 17 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 120.9 (-6.1%) & 83.0 (-8.03%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coforge at 17 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 119.2 (+0.79%) & 313.2 (+3.18%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 12:00:08 PM IST

Coforge share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6667
Buy10101010
Hold5555
Sell4443
Strong Sell2222
17 Oct 2023, 11:39:17 AM IST

Coforge October futures opened at 5065.3 as against previous close of 5056.15

Coforge is currently trading at a spot price of 5030.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 5036.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 5041.2. The bid and offer quantities are both 150. The open interest stands at 1400400.

17 Oct 2023, 11:21:47 AM IST

Coforge share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Coforge stock is 5023.55 and the high price is 5096.55.

17 Oct 2023, 11:11:10 AM IST

Coforge share price Live :Coforge trading at ₹5027.95, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹5039.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Coforge is 5027.95. It has experienced a decrease of 0.23% in percentage change and a net change of -11.35.

Click here for Coforge Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:42:18 AM IST

Top active options for Coforge

Top active call options for Coforge at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 132.45 (+2.87%) & 93.75 (+3.88%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coforge at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 98.0 (-18.44%) & 40.2 (-22.24%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:35:32 AM IST

Coforge share price NSE Live :Coforge trading at ₹5092, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹5039.3

Coforge stock is currently trading at 5092, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 52.7.

17 Oct 2023, 10:25:56 AM IST

Coforge share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Coforge stock today was 5045.65, while the high price was 5096.55.

17 Oct 2023, 09:54:23 AM IST

Coforge Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:00:15 AM IST

Coforge share price Live :Coforge closed at ₹5009.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coforge on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7005. The closing price of the shares was 5009.9.

