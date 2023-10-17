Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge closed today at 5064.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's 5039.3

On the last day, the open price of Coforge was ₹4990.05 and the close price was ₹5009.9. The stock reached a high of ₹5090.15 and a low of ₹4990.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Coforge is ₹30,999.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5760 and the 52-week low is ₹3508.1. The BSE volume for the day was 7005 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Coforge stock was ₹5064.25, which represents a 0.5% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹5039.3. The net change in the stock price was ₹24.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PB Fintech
|745.8
|7.0
|0.95
|816.0
|356.2
|33244.23
|KPIT Technologies
|1200.0
|-27.85
|-2.27
|1237.8
|615.4
|32441.57
|Coforge
|5064.25
|24.95
|0.5
|5760.0
|3565.2
|30936.02
|Cyient
|1779.45
|65.15
|3.8
|1945.45
|724.0
|19676.27
|Sonata Software
|1096.0
|9.15
|0.84
|1147.4
|493.9
|15202.06
The current day's low price of Coforge stock is ₹5022.55, while the high price is ₹5096.55.
Coforge, a leading IT solutions company, currently has a spot price of 5061.15. The bid price stands at 5068.65 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5070.1 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock's open interest is recorded at 1462650. Coforge offers innovative technology solutions to its clients and is a prominent player in the IT sector.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Coforge Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 3564.75 and the 52 week high price is 5762.70.
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹5062.75. There has been a 0.47% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹23.45.
Top active call options for Coforge at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹129.2 (+0.35%) & ₹89.55 (-0.78%) respectively.
Top active put options for Coforge at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹97.0 (-19.27%) & ₹39.0 (-24.56%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data of Coforge stock shows that the stock price is ₹5072.4. There has been a 0.66 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 33.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PB Fintech
|745.05
|6.25
|0.85
|816.0
|356.2
|33210.8
|KPIT Technologies
|1201.15
|-26.7
|-2.17
|1237.8
|615.4
|32472.66
|Coforge
|5072.4
|33.1
|0.66
|5760.0
|3565.2
|30985.81
|Cyient
|1775.4
|61.1
|3.56
|1945.45
|724.0
|19631.49
|Sonata Software
|1095.05
|8.2
|0.75
|1147.4
|493.9
|15188.88
Coforge is currently trading at a spot price of 5074.6. The bid price stands at 5083.0 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5084.5 with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for Coforge is 1428300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The low price of Coforge stock today was ₹5022.55, while the high price reached ₹5096.55.
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹5073.5, with a percentage change of 0.68 and a net change of 34.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|5118.35
|10 Days
|5132.08
|20 Days
|5239.90
|50 Days
|5226.03
|100 Days
|4921.56
|300 Days
|4487.09
Top active call options for Coforge at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹125.5 (-2.52%) & ₹88.0 (-2.49%) respectively.
Top active put options for Coforge at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹104.55 (-12.98%) & ₹43.0 (-16.83%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current day's low price for Coforge stock is ₹5022.55, while the high price is ₹5096.55.
Based on the current data, the Coforge stock is priced at ₹5069.35 with a percent change of 0.6, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 30.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 30.05 points.
Coforge is a stock trading at a spot price of 5062.5. The bid price stands at 5067.9 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5070.85 with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for Coforge is 1404750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PB Fintech
|744.55
|5.75
|0.78
|816.0
|356.2
|33188.51
|KPIT Technologies
|1205.65
|-22.2
|-1.81
|1237.8
|615.4
|32594.31
|Coforge
|5066.4
|27.1
|0.54
|5760.0
|3565.2
|30949.16
|Cyient
|1776.2
|61.9
|3.61
|1945.45
|724.0
|19640.33
|Sonata Software
|1091.65
|4.8
|0.44
|1147.4
|493.9
|15141.72
Coforge stock is currently trading at a price of ₹5060.9. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 21.6.
Coforge stock's low price for the day is ₹5022.55, while the high price is ₹5096.55.
Top active call options for Coforge at 17 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹120.9 (-6.1%) & ₹83.0 (-8.03%) respectively.
Top active put options for Coforge at 17 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹119.2 (+0.79%) & ₹313.2 (+3.18%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coforge is currently trading at a spot price of 5030.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 5036.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 5041.2. The bid and offer quantities are both 150. The open interest stands at 1400400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current day's low price of Coforge stock is ₹5023.55 and the high price is ₹5096.55.
As of the current data, the stock price of Coforge is ₹5027.95. It has experienced a decrease of 0.23% in percentage change and a net change of -11.35.
Click here for Coforge Profit Loss
Top active call options for Coforge at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹132.45 (+2.87%) & ₹93.75 (+3.88%) respectively.
Top active put options for Coforge at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹98.0 (-18.44%) & ₹40.2 (-22.24%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Coforge stock is currently trading at ₹5092, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 52.7.
The low price of Coforge stock today was ₹5045.65, while the high price was ₹5096.55.
On the last day of trading for Coforge on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7005. The closing price of the shares was ₹5009.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!