Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge closed today at 5082.75, up 0.46% from yesterday's 5059.65

On the last day, Coforge's stock opened at ₹5065.3 and closed at ₹5039.3. The stock reached a high of ₹5096.55 and a low of ₹5022.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Coforge is ₹31,173.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5760, while the 52-week low is ₹3565.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 4966 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Coforge stock was ₹5082.75, which is a 0.46% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹5059.65. This represents a net change of 23.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KPIT Technologies
|1204.4
|5.7
|0.48
|1237.8
|615.4
|32560.52
|PB Fintech
|743.8
|0.8
|0.11
|816.0
|356.2
|33155.08
|Coforge
|5082.75
|23.1
|0.46
|5760.0
|3565.2
|31049.04
|Cyient
|1683.1
|-94.9
|-5.34
|1945.45
|724.0
|18610.88
|Sonata Software
|1076.9
|-18.55
|-1.69
|1147.4
|493.9
|14937.13
The low price of Coforge stock today was ₹5028.25, while the high price reached ₹5147.45.
Coforge, with a spot price of 5082.95, is currently being offered at 5067.8 with a bid price of 5065.2. The offer quantity stands at 150, while the bid quantity matches at 150. Open interest for Coforge is at 1526400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The 52-week low price of Coforge Ltd stock is 3564.75, while the 52-week high price is 5762.70.
Coforge stock is currently priced at ₹5064.25, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 24.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.5% from its previous closing price, with a net gain of ₹24.95.
Top active call options for Coforge at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹66.9 (-22.84%) & ₹102.1 (-19.06%) respectively.
Top active put options for Coforge at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹106.15 (+5.31%) & ₹69.0 (+4.47%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹5064.25 with a percent change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 24.95, indicating that the stock has gained ₹24.95 in value.
Click here for Coforge Shareholdings
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KPIT Technologies
|1200.0
|-27.85
|-2.27
|1237.8
|615.4
|32441.57
|PB Fintech
|745.8
|7.0
|0.95
|816.0
|356.2
|33244.23
|Coforge
|5064.25
|24.95
|0.5
|5760.0
|3565.2
|30936.02
|Cyient
|1779.45
|65.15
|3.8
|1945.45
|724.0
|19676.27
|Sonata Software
|1096.0
|9.15
|0.84
|1147.4
|493.9
|15202.06
Coforge stock's low price for the day is ₹5022.55 and the high price is ₹5096.55.
Coforge is currently trading at a spot price of 5061.7. The bid price is 5036.5 and the offer price is 5039.35. There is a bid quantity of 150 and an offer quantity of 150. The open interest is 1474950.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹5064.25, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 24.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% and the actual increase in value is ₹24.95.
Click here for Coforge Key Metrics
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|5099.87
|10 Days
|5125.89
|20 Days
|5218.97
|50 Days
|5231.74
|100 Days
|4928.91
|300 Days
|4492.73
Top active call options for Coforge at 18 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹69.85 (-19.43%) & ₹105.5 (-16.37%) respectively.
Top active put options for Coforge at 18 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹105.5 (+4.66%) & ₹67.9 (+2.8%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Coforge stock's low price for the day was ₹5022.55 and the high price was ₹5096.55.
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹5064.25. It has experienced a 0.5% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of ₹24.95.
Click here for Coforge Board Meetings
Coforge (Stock Name) is currently trading at a spot price of 5061.7. The bid price is 5043.0 with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 5045.2 with an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 1488150.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KPIT Technologies
|1200.0
|-27.85
|-2.27
|1237.8
|615.4
|32441.57
|PB Fintech
|745.8
|7.0
|0.95
|816.0
|356.2
|33244.23
|Coforge
|5064.25
|24.95
|0.5
|5760.0
|3565.2
|30936.02
|Cyient
|1779.45
|65.15
|3.8
|1945.45
|724.0
|19676.27
|Sonata Software
|1096.0
|9.15
|0.84
|1147.4
|493.9
|15202.06
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹5064.25, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 24.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.5% or ₹24.95.
The current day's low price of Coforge stock is ₹5022.55, and the high price is ₹5096.55.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Top active call options for Coforge at 18 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹121.0 (-4.08%) & ₹79.8 (-7.96%) respectively.
Top active put options for Coforge at 18 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹90.0 (-10.71%) & ₹35.55 (-13.5%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Coforge stock is currently priced at ₹5064.25, with a 0.5 percent increase in value. This represents a net change of 24.95.
Coforge, a leading IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 5061.7. The bid price is 5097.1 and the offer price is 5100.0 with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 150 each. The stock has an open interest of 1,491,600. Coforge is known for its innovative IT solutions and is an attractive investment option in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KPIT Technologies
|1200.0
|-27.85
|-2.27
|1237.8
|615.4
|32441.57
|PB Fintech
|745.8
|7.0
|0.95
|816.0
|356.2
|33244.23
|Coforge
|5064.25
|24.95
|0.5
|5760.0
|3565.2
|30936.02
|Cyient
|1779.45
|65.15
|3.8
|1945.45
|724.0
|19676.27
|Sonata Software
|1096.0
|9.15
|0.84
|1147.4
|493.9
|15202.06
The current day's low price of Coforge stock is ₹5022.55 and the high price is ₹5096.55.
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹5064.25 with a 0.5% percent change. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 24.95, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well with a slight uptrend.
Top active call options for Coforge at 18 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹128.0 (+1.47%) & ₹86.0 (-0.81%) respectively.
Top active put options for Coforge at 18 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹84.0 (-16.67%) & ₹51.35 (-22.26%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹5064.25, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 24.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of ₹24.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KPIT Technologies
|1200.0
|-27.85
|-2.27
|1237.8
|615.4
|32441.57
|PB Fintech
|745.8
|7.0
|0.95
|816.0
|356.2
|33244.23
|Coforge
|5064.25
|24.95
|0.5
|5760.0
|3565.2
|30936.02
|Cyient
|1779.45
|65.15
|3.8
|1945.45
|724.0
|19676.27
|Sonata Software
|1096.0
|9.15
|0.84
|1147.4
|493.9
|15202.06
Coforge is currently trading at a spot price of 5061.7. The bid price is 5087.6 and the offer price is 5091.2. The offer quantity is 150 shares and the bid quantity is also 150 shares. The open interest for Coforge is 1,499,550.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Coforge stock's low price for the day is ₹5022.55 and the high price is ₹5096.55.
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹5064.25, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 24.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.5% or ₹24.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.59%
|3 Months
|2.49%
|6 Months
|25.66%
|YTD
|30.32%
|1 Year
|34.51%
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹5064.25 with a net change of 24.95 and a percent change of 0.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.5% compared to the previous trading day, with a net increase of 24.95.
On the last day of trading for Coforge on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4966. The closing price of the shares was ₹5039.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!