Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge closed today at 5082.75, up 0.46% from yesterday's 5059.65

Coforge share price update :Coforge closed today at ₹5082.75, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹5059.65 Today, the closing price of Coforge stock was ₹5082.75, which is a 0.46% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹5059.65. This represents a net change of 23.1.

Coforge share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap KPIT Technologies 1204.4 5.7 0.48 1237.8 615.4 32560.52 PB Fintech 743.8 0.8 0.11 816.0 356.2 33155.08 Coforge 5082.75 23.1 0.46 5760.0 3565.2 31049.04 Cyient 1683.1 -94.9 -5.34 1945.45 724.0 18610.88 Sonata Software 1076.9 -18.55 -1.69 1147.4 493.9 14937.13 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coforge share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Coforge stock today was ₹5028.25, while the high price reached ₹5147.45.

Coforge October futures opened at 5075.0 as against previous close of 5074.35 Coforge, with a spot price of 5082.95, is currently being offered at 5067.8 with a bid price of 5065.2. The offer quantity stands at 150, while the bid quantity matches at 150. Open interest for Coforge is at 1526400.

Coforge Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Coforge Ltd stock is 3564.75, while the 52-week high price is 5762.70.

Top active options for Coforge Top active call options for Coforge at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹66.9 (-22.84%) & ₹102.1 (-19.06%) respectively. Top active put options for Coforge at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹106.15 (+5.31%) & ₹69.0 (+4.47%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coforge share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5099.87 10 Days 5125.89 20 Days 5218.97 50 Days 5231.74 100 Days 4928.91 300 Days 4492.73

Coforge share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 6 6 6 7 Buy 10 10 10 10 Hold 5 5 5 5 Sell 4 4 4 3 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

Top active options for Coforge Top active call options for Coforge at 18 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹128.0 (+1.47%) & ₹86.0 (-0.81%) respectively. Top active put options for Coforge at 18 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹84.0 (-16.67%) & ₹51.35 (-22.26%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coforge share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.59% 3 Months 2.49% 6 Months 25.66% YTD 30.32% 1 Year 34.51%

