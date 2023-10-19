Hello User
Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 5093.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5175 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge

On the last day of trading, Coforge's stock opened at 5082 and closed at 5059.65. The stock reached a high of 5147.45 and a low of 5028.25 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 31,287.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5760, while the 52-week low is 3565.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 7110 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Coforge October futures opened at 5060.1 as against previous close of 5076.05

Coforge is currently trading at a spot price of 5201.25. The bid price is 5190.65, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. On the other hand, the offer price stands at 5194.25, representing the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. Both the bid and offer quantities are 150, showing the number of shares available for trading. The open interest for Coforge is 1379250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Coforge Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Coforge share price update :Coforge trading at ₹5175, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹5093.5

The current data for Coforge stock shows that the price is 5175, with a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 81.5.

19 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Coforge share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.21%
3 Months6.37%
6 Months30.5%
YTD31.1%
1 Year32.72%
19 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Coforge share price Today :Coforge trading at ₹5082.85, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹5093.5

The current stock price of Coforge is 5082.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -10.65, suggesting a decrease of 10.65.

19 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Coforge share price Live :Coforge closed at ₹5059.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Coforge's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 7,110 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 5,059.65.

