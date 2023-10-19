Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Coforge's stock opened at ₹5082 and closed at ₹5059.65. The stock reached a high of ₹5147.45 and a low of ₹5028.25 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹31,287.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5760, while the 52-week low is ₹3565.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 7110 shares.
Coforge is currently trading at a spot price of 5201.25. The bid price is 5190.65, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. On the other hand, the offer price stands at 5194.25, representing the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. Both the bid and offer quantities are 150, showing the number of shares available for trading. The open interest for Coforge is 1379250.
The current data for Coforge stock shows that the price is ₹5175, with a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 81.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.21%
|3 Months
|6.37%
|6 Months
|30.5%
|YTD
|31.1%
|1 Year
|32.72%
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹5082.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -10.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹10.65.
On the last day of Coforge's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 7,110 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹5,059.65.
