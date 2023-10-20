Hello User
Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge Stocks Plunge in Latest Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 5105.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5038.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge

On the last day, Coforge's stock opened at 5016.2 and closed at 5093.5. The stock reached a high of 5281 and a low of 5016.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Coforge is 31429.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5760, while the 52-week low is 3565.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 49081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Coforge October futures opened at 5140.8 as against previous close of 5115.7

Coforge, a leading IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 5030.05. The bid price stands at 5018.4 with a bid quantity of 150. The offer price is 5020.15 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 1204500. Coforge offers a wide range of IT solutions and services to clients across various industries.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Coforge Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Coforge share price update :Coforge trading at ₹5038.95, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹5105.8

The current stock price of Coforge is 5038.95, which represents a decrease of 1.31%. The net change in the stock price is -66.85.

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Coforge share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.23%
3 Months9.14%
6 Months33.97%
YTD31.53%
1 Year34.01%
20 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Coforge share price Today :Coforge trading at ₹5105.8, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹5093.5

The current stock price of Coforge is 5105.8 with a net change of 12.3 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST Coforge share price Live :Coforge closed at ₹5093.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coforge on the BSE, a total of 49,081 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 5,093.50.

