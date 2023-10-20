Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge Stocks Plunge in Latest Trading Session

On the last day, Coforge's stock opened at ₹5016.2 and closed at ₹5093.5. The stock reached a high of ₹5281 and a low of ₹5016.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Coforge is ₹31429.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5760, while the 52-week low is ₹3565.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 49081 shares.
Coforge, a leading IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 5030.05. The bid price stands at 5018.4 with a bid quantity of 150. The offer price is 5020.15 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 1204500. Coforge offers a wide range of IT solutions and services to clients across various industries.
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹5038.95, which represents a decrease of 1.31%. The net change in the stock price is -66.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.23%
|3 Months
|9.14%
|6 Months
|33.97%
|YTD
|31.53%
|1 Year
|34.01%
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹5105.8 with a net change of 12.3 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Coforge on the BSE, a total of 49,081 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,093.50.
