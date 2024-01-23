Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge's Stock Plummets on the Market

Coforge Share Price Today : On the last day, Coforge opened at ₹6417 and closed at ₹6425.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹6500.65, while the lowest price was ₹6264.95. The market capitalization of Coforge is ₹38766.64 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹6788 and a 52-week low of ₹3565.2. The BSE volume for the day was 7223 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.