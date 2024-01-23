Hello User
Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge's Stock Plummets on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.3 %. The stock closed at 6425.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6277.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Stock Price Today

Coforge Share Price Today : On the last day, Coforge opened at 6417 and closed at 6425.65. The highest price reached during the day was 6500.65, while the lowest price was 6264.95. The market capitalization of Coforge is 38766.64 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 6788 and a 52-week low of 3565.2. The BSE volume for the day was 7223 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Coforge share price Today :Coforge trading at ₹6277.75, down -2.3% from yesterday's ₹6425.65

The current stock price of Coforge is 6277.75. It has experienced a percent change of -2.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -147.9, which means the stock has decreased by 147.9.

23 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Coforge share price Live :Coforge closed at ₹6425.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coforge on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 7,223 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 6,425.65.

