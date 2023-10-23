Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge shares soar as positive trading continues

Coforge's stock opened at ₹5144.9 and closed at ₹5105.8 on the last trading day. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹5161.85, while the lowest price was ₹4984.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹30775.69 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5760 and the 52-week low is ₹3565.2. The BSE volume for the day was 7833 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Coforge share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap KPIT Technologies 1184.25 -11.85 -0.99 1237.8 615.4 32015.77 PB Fintech 702.55 -22.1 -3.05 816.0 356.2 31316.35 Coforge 5020.0 20.45 0.41 5760.0 3565.2 30665.71 Cyient 1682.3 -15.8 -0.93 1945.45 724.0 18602.03 Sonata Software 1080.0 -31.75 -2.86 1156.0 493.9 14980.13

Top active options for Coforge Top active call options for Coforge at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹24.4 (-19.07%) & ₹10.7 (-36.87%) respectively. Top active put options for Coforge at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹58.25 (-15.76%) & ₹38.85 (-17.78%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coforge October futures opened at 5004.6 as against previous close of 4995.25 Coforge is currently trading at a spot price of 4978.9. The bid price is 4975.15 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 4979.5 with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest stands at 990,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Coforge share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.13% 3 Months 9.87% 6 Months 30.53% YTD 28.73% 1 Year 29.59%

Coforge share price Live :Coforge closed at ₹5105.8 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Coforge on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,833. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,105.8.