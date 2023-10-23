Hello User
Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge shares soar as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 4999.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5003.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge

Coforge's stock opened at 5144.9 and closed at 5105.8 on the last trading day. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 5161.85, while the lowest price was 4984.35. The company's market capitalization is 30775.69 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5760 and the 52-week low is 3565.2. The BSE volume for the day was 7833 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Coforge share price live: Today's Price range

Coforge stock reached a low of 4962.4 and a high of 5020.25 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Coforge share price Today :Coforge trading at ₹5003.95, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹4999.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Coforge is 5003.95. There has been a net change of 4.4, resulting in a percent change of 0.09.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Coforge share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
KPIT Technologies1184.25-11.85-0.991237.8615.432015.77
PB Fintech702.55-22.1-3.05816.0356.231316.35
Coforge5020.020.450.415760.03565.230665.71
Cyient1682.3-15.8-0.931945.45724.018602.03
Sonata Software1080.0-31.75-2.861156.0493.914980.13
23 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Coforge

Top active call options for Coforge at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.4 (-19.07%) & 10.7 (-36.87%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coforge at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 58.25 (-15.76%) & 38.85 (-17.78%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Coforge share price NSE Live :Coforge trading at ₹4992.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹4999.55

The current price of Coforge stock is 4992.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.8, suggesting a decrease of 6.8.

23 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Coforge share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Coforge stock today is 4962.4 and the high price is 5013.6.

23 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Coforge October futures opened at 5004.6 as against previous close of 4995.25

Coforge is currently trading at a spot price of 4978.9. The bid price is 4975.15 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 4979.5 with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest stands at 990,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Coforge share price update :Coforge trading at ₹4983.65, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹4999.55

The current data of Coforge stock shows that the price is 4983.65. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -15.9, which means the stock has decreased by 15.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Coforge Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Coforge share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.13%
3 Months9.87%
6 Months30.53%
YTD28.73%
1 Year29.59%
23 Oct 2023, 09:26 AM IST Coforge share price Today :Coforge trading at ₹5002.7, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹4999.55

The current data for Coforge stock shows that the stock price is 5002.7. There has been a percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change for the stock is 3.15, which means that the stock price has increased by 3.15.

23 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Coforge share price Live :Coforge closed at ₹5105.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coforge on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,833. The closing price for the stock was 5,105.8.

