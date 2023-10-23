Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge shares soar as positive trading continues

Coforge's stock opened at ₹5144.9 and closed at ₹5105.8 on the last trading day. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹5161.85, while the lowest price was ₹4984.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹30775.69 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5760 and the 52-week low is ₹3565.2. The BSE volume for the day was 7833 shares.
Coforge stock reached a low of ₹4962.4 and a high of ₹5020.25 on the current day.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Coforge is ₹5003.95. There has been a net change of 4.4, resulting in a percent change of 0.09.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KPIT Technologies
|1184.25
|-11.85
|-0.99
|1237.8
|615.4
|32015.77
|PB Fintech
|702.55
|-22.1
|-3.05
|816.0
|356.2
|31316.35
|Coforge
|5020.0
|20.45
|0.41
|5760.0
|3565.2
|30665.71
|Cyient
|1682.3
|-15.8
|-0.93
|1945.45
|724.0
|18602.03
|Sonata Software
|1080.0
|-31.75
|-2.86
|1156.0
|493.9
|14980.13
Top active call options for Coforge at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹5100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹24.4 (-19.07%) & ₹10.7 (-36.87%) respectively.
Top active put options for Coforge at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4950.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹58.25 (-15.76%) & ₹38.85 (-17.78%) respectively.
The current price of Coforge stock is ₹4992.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.8.
The low price of Coforge stock today is ₹4962.4 and the high price is ₹5013.6.
Coforge is currently trading at a spot price of 4978.9. The bid price is 4975.15 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 4979.5 with an offer quantity of 150. The open interest stands at 990,300.
The current data of Coforge stock shows that the price is ₹4983.65. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -15.9, which means the stock has decreased by 15.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.13%
|3 Months
|9.87%
|6 Months
|30.53%
|YTD
|28.73%
|1 Year
|29.59%
The current data for Coforge stock shows that the stock price is ₹5002.7. There has been a percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change for the stock is 3.15, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹3.15.
On the last day of trading for Coforge on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,833. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,105.8.
