Coforge Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Coforge stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 6277.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6214.5 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Stock Price Today

Coforge Share Price Today : On the last day, Coforge's stock opened at 6510.6 and closed at 6277.75. The stock reached a high of 6510.6 and a low of 6170. The market capitalization of Coforge is 38,376.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6788 and the 52-week low is 3565.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 10330 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Coforge share price Live :Coforge closed at ₹6277.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coforge on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10330. The closing price for the stock was 6277.75.

