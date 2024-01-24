Coforge Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Coforge Share Price Today : On the last day, Coforge's stock opened at ₹6510.6 and closed at ₹6277.75. The stock reached a high of ₹6510.6 and a low of ₹6170. The market capitalization of Coforge is ₹38,376.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6788 and the 52-week low is ₹3565.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 10330 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.