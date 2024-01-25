Hello User
Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coforge stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.69 %. The stock closed at 6200.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6366.6 per share. Investors should monitor Coforge stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coforge Stock Price Today

Coforge Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coforge opened at 6220 and closed at 6200.1. The stock reached a high of 6415 and a low of 6167. The market capitalization of Coforge is 39,315.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6788, while the 52-week low is 3565.2. The BSE volume for Coforge was 5570 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Coforge share price Today :Coforge trading at ₹6366.6, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹6200.1

The current stock price of Coforge is 6366.6, with a percent change of 2.69 and a net change of 166.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.69% and the price has risen by 166.5.

25 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Coforge share price Live :Coforge closed at ₹6200.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coforge on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5570. The closing price of each share was 6200.1.

