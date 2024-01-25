Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Coforge Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coforge opened at ₹6220 and closed at ₹6200.1. The stock reached a high of ₹6415 and a low of ₹6167. The market capitalization of Coforge is ₹39,315.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6788, while the 52-week low is ₹3565.2. The BSE volume for Coforge was 5570 shares.
The current stock price of Coforge is ₹6366.6, with a percent change of 2.69 and a net change of 166.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.69% and the price has risen by ₹166.5.
