Coforge share price Today Live Updates : Coforge Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Coforge Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coforge opened at ₹6220 and closed at ₹6200.1. The stock reached a high of ₹6415 and a low of ₹6167. The market capitalization of Coforge is ₹39,315.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6788, while the 52-week low is ₹3565.2. The BSE volume for Coforge was 5570 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.